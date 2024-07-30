Florida fishermen concerned about beach dredging project

Some fishermen in Flagler County believe the work to address beach erosion could create another urgent problem.

Jimmy Hull fishes off the coast of Flagler Beach. He reels in Red Snapper to keep the cases full at Hull Seafood. He believes the sand restoration project off Flagler Beach could kill off marine life in a nearby coral reef.

"Haven't seen the impact from the dredging operation. I'm worried about what could happen," said Hull.

The Army Corps of Engineers says it's pulling sand from about 12 miles offshore. Crews then pack the sand onto a roughly 3-mile stretch of the beach.

The goal is to make the area about 140 feet wider and stronger against Mother Nature.

MORE HEADLINES:

However, Hull worries that the dredging site is near a live coral reef. He watches the boats pass his boats and estimates it's about 2 miles from the reef.

He fears silt could be stirred up and land on top of the reef, killing it.

"If you destroy the reef, won't be any snapper there. Won't be any fish there," said Hull.

Hull says he's not against the dredging project. He just hopes crews will consider pulling from a farther-away site.

"I think it's a crime to destroy a living reef. Period. Shouldn't be done," said Hull.

FOX 35 News did contact the county, but they directed us to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for more information. We're still waiting to hear back from them.