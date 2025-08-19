Florida man faces DUI manslaughter charge after fleeing scene of deadly crash: FHP

The Brief A deadly hit-and-run crash took place on Monday night in Lake County. A 75-year-old male pedestrian, from Leesburg, was killed. Kevin Cluster, 37, is facing charges related to leaving the scene of a crash involving death and DUI manslaughter.



A Florida man has been arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge after he allegedly fled the scene of a deadly crash on Monday in Lake County.

What led to the deadly crash?

What we know:

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the deadly crash took place around 9:10 p.m. Monday on Radio Road and Patrick Drive.

The crash took place when a 2012 Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on Radio Road, approaching Patrick Drive, while a person was walking northbound on Radio Road.

Officials said the car hit the pedestrian. The 75-year-old male pedestrian, of Leesburg, was taken to the hospital before then being pronounced dead.

After the crash, troopers say the driver of the car fled from the scene. However, they were later brought back by a family member.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Edward Custer, of Leesburg. He is facing charges related to leaving the scene of a crash involving death and DUI manslaughter.

Custer was booked into the Lake County Jail.

Kevin Cluster, 37, is facing charges related to leaving the scene of a crash involving death and DUI manslaughter. (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

What's next:

The crash remains an active criminal investigation.