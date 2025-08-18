Brevard County woman arrested on second DUI charge, sheriff says

The Brief A Brevard County woman was arrested Sunday night on her second DUI charge after deputies said she failed sobriety tests and blew twice the legal alcohol limit. Deputies identified the driver as Danielle Gonzalez, who was previously arrested for DUI in 2023. She was booked into the Brevard County Jail on a $1,000 bond, and the case will be forwarded to prosecutors.



A Brevard County woman is facing her second DUI charge after deputies say she was caught driving under the influence Sunday night, once again making light of the situation by posing with the same "funny face" in her booking photo as she did during a 2023 arrest.

What we know:

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling in the West Precinct when he noticed a vehicle without tag lights. The deputy reported that when the light turned green, the vehicle did not move, prompting him to activate his emergency lights. The driver, identified as Danielle Gonzalez, eventually pulled into a parking lot.

Deputies said Gonzalez appeared disoriented and took time to provide her information, at times rambling. She admitted to smoking marijuana and agreed to perform field sobriety exercises, which deputies said she failed.

Gonzalez was then arrested and provided a breath sample, which deputies said registered a 0.160 blood alcohol concentration — twice the legal limit.

Gonzalez, who was previously arrested on a DUI charge in 2023, was booked into the Brevard County Jail on a $1,000 bond for DUI–second offense.

The sheriff’s office said the case will be forwarded to the courts for prosecution.