Man arrested after woman attacked on Seminole County Wekiva Trail, deputies say

The Brief A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he attacked and sexually assaulted a woman Monday on the Seminole Wekiva Trail. The victim was dragged toward the woods before a bystander heard her cries and called 911. Sheriff Dennis Lemma praised the victim’s courage, while runners say the attack highlights growing safety concerns on Central Florida trails.



An arrest has been made in an alleged sexual battery that occurred on Monday along the Seminole Wekiva Trail, according to deputies.

What we know:

A man is in custody after deputies say he allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted a woman on the Seminole Wekiva Trail in broad daylight Monday afternoon.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Patrick Gamache grabbed the woman near State Road 434 and Douglas Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday. Investigators said he dragged her toward the woodline before a nearby citizen heard her cries and called 911.

Gamache was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault and battery. He is being held in the Seminole County jail.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not released further details about how the victim and suspect may have crossed paths on the trail or whether they knew each other. The sheriff’s office has not said if additional charges are possible.

What they're saying:

Michelle Nunez, a longtime runner, said the attack has made women rethink solo workouts. "Maybe being on a trail solo isn't a thing to do if you're a female anymore."

Nunez, who has run for 37 years, added, "Safety and security are compromised when they're out doing their favorite thing."

Heather Shulz, who runs six to seven times a week, said group runs provide added safety. "I definitely advise, for safety, trying to run with other people when you can," she said, noting run club participation rose 59% last year.

Shulz said she still thinks of a friend who was attacked years ago. "I think about it every time that I'm running," she added.

Sheriff Dennis M. Lemma credited the victim’s courage and his deputies’ quick response for the arrest.

"I want to recognize the victim’s tremendous courage throughout this traumatic event. Her strength in recounting the details gave our detectives the critical information they needed to swiftly identify, locate, and apprehend the suspect," Lemma said. "These cases are often complex, and I commend our detectives for their tireless professionalism and commitment to securing justice. I also extend my gratitude to our media partners for their prompt coverage and to the law-abiding citizens whose vigilance helps keep our community safe. It is through the courage of victims, the dedication of law enforcement, and the support of our community that we remain strong and resilient in the face of those who seek to do harm."

Big picture view:

The attack is the third violent incident reported on Central Florida trails in the past three months.

In July, Orange County deputies launched an investigation into a sexual assault on the Little Econ Greenway Trail. In June, a man was arrested at Turkey Creek Sanctuary for grabbing a woman’s legs and taking inappropriate photos of her.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS