First responders, neighbors hold Halloween parade for girl battling cancer

LAKE MARY, Fla. - First responders and neighbors in one Florida city made sure an eight-year-old girl had a special Halloween.

Mackenzie lives in Sebring in Highlands County. According to her family, she is unable to go trick-or-treating this year because she is battling cancer.  So, the community held a parade that rolled past her house.

"a bunch of folks got together to make sure she still has a great Halloween," said the Highlands County Sheriff's Office on social media. 