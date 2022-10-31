First responders, neighbors hold Halloween parade for girl battling cancer

First responders and neighbors in one Florida city made sure an eight-year-old girl had a special Halloween.

Mackenzie lives in Sebring in Highlands County. According to her family, she is unable to go trick-or-treating this year because she is battling cancer. So, the community held a parade that rolled past her house.

"a bunch of folks got together to make sure she still has a great Halloween," said the Highlands County Sheriff's Office on social media.