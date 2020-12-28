First people 65+ receive COVID-19 vaccine in Seminole County

A former Charlotte Russe location at the Oviedo Mall has now been repurposed into a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Some of the first people 65 and older in the state received their vaccine at the site on Monday, and demand is high.

It’s a day people have waited months for.

"I’m just so thankful that this vaccine is made available to us so that I can have a peace of mind," said Jo Tripp, who was the first to get vaccinated Monday.

"Starting now one shot at a time, we’re going to save lives," said Seminole County Commission Chairman Lee Constantine.

Those 65 and older across Central Florida can now get a COVID-19 vaccine inside the Oviedo Mall in Seminole County. Jo Tripp, 70, was the first to get it Monday.

Advertisement

"I feel fine. I don’t feel anything," she told FOX 35 News.

The location is in an old Charlotte Russe store near the north entrance and food court. County officials clarified Monday that you do not have to be a Seminole County resident to be vaccinated there, but you do need to make an appointment.

Appointments are already booked through January 9.

"Quite frankly I was worried about hesitancy and vaccines and not so much interest, but I’m glad that there’s so much interest," said Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris.

Officials say once you have an appointment, it shouldn’t take more than 30 minutes to come, check in, get the shot and wait to make sure you have no reaction. Side effects like arm pain or fatigue are possible, but so far Jo Tripp said she is feeling good.

"They kept me inside for 15 minutes just to make sure everything was fine, but I feel nothing," Tripp said.

Demand is high. Nearly 200 people were vaccinated Monday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. But with longer hours moving forward, officials hope to administer 700 doses a day. The county has 8,000 doses of Moderna to administer in the next two weeks. They hope by then they’ll receive another shipment so they can keep going.

"When additional vaccine becomes available, we will open additional points of dispensing," Harris said.

"Alan and I have spoken about having some closed PODs at senior centers, places where we know residents ages 65 and older live. We want to make sure that those who may not be able to get to a POD like this will be able to get to them," said Donna Walsh, from the Seminole County Department of Health.

Seminole County is using the Moderna vaccine right now, so everyone who’s vaccinated will have to come back 28 days later for the second shot. Those vaccinated at the mall will leave with a reminder card for their next appointment.

To make an appointment, text "COVID19INFO" (all one word) to 888-777 or click here.

Appointments are already filled through January 9.