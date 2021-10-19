First new Downtown Sanford residential building opens in over 50 years

The first new residential building in Downtown Sanford is open after more than 50 years.

Mayor Art Woodruff was there Tuesday for the ribbon cutting of the San Leon Apartments. He said that Sanford is growing.

"This just validates that. We have someone willing to come in and make that type of investment, we have so much interest in the people who want to be living in this building," the Mayor said.

The 12,000 square foot property includes retail space and ten one-bedroom apartments. The building's owner said that they searched several sites throughout Central Florida but picked a historic location.

"This used to be the site of the San Leon Hotel built in 1877 and was here until about 1917 and after that, the property sat vacant for 100 years," said Dan Matthews, the Principal of Lakeview Oak Development.

He explained that the area was not picked for its past but for its future.

"Every year Sanford gets closer to Downtown Orlando. As the metro area expands, Sanford gets closer and closer to the center of the city," Matthews said.

