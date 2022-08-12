First Lady Jill Biden coming to Orlando to speak at Disney World's Warrior Games on Thursday

Dr. Jill Biden will be in Orlando next week to honor wounded veterans.

The first lady will deliver remarks at the welcome event for the Warrior Games at the Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Thursday, Aug. 18. The games celebrate the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran military service members.

Then on Friday, Biden will speak at the Veterans Institute Summit at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Her husband President Joe Biden was supposed to visit Orlando last month, but had to cancel the trip after testing positive for COVID-19. That trip has not been rescheduled.

