Firefighters work to contain 20-acre brush fire in Orange County, officials say

article

Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of a brush fire near Colonial Drive and Lansing on Saturday around 2:00 p.m.

The fire started at five acres but grew to 20-acres, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the fire was 25% contained around 3:00 p.m.

"The Department of Forestry is creating a plow line around the fire for containment. Units will remain on scene to monitor the fire until it burns out," OCFR said in a tweet.

Fire officials said there is no current threat to any structures.

TRENDING: Smithsonian wants your family photos from Disney World for exhibit: How to submit

Advertisement

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.

