Firefighters fight blaze at recycling plant

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Apopka firefighters heeded to the call of a brush fire on Hermit Smith Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found about two acres of recycled mulch and brush on fire at Raynor Shine Environmental Recycling Services.

It took firefighters almost three hours to bring the fire under control, working to clean up and put out hotspots well into the morning.

No one was injured in the fire, but at this time the cause is still under investigation.