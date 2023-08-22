Firefighters battle large fire at Orange County church: 'God has something special for us,' pastor says

Firefighters battled a large, two-alarm fire at an Orange County church on Tuesday evening.

A FOX 35 News crew observed ladder trucks and several firefighters at The Center Arena church, located at 10 N. Hiawassee Rd. just after 8 p.m. Church Founder and Pastor Rich Vera said he was notified by an associate pastor that the fire broke out during an evening bible study class. Approximately 40 people were inside the building at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out safely.

"Every person was able to run out and in seconds the whole building was, as you saw, on fire," Pastor Vera said.

Pastor Vera said the fire is believed to have started near the administrative offices. The fire was knocked down shortly before 10 p.m. with crews continuing to monitor any hot spots of flare-ups.

"I'm not discouraged, but encouraged that God has something special for us," Pastor Vera said. "In fact, I'm empowered more because of this than I was before."

At least one firefighter was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Pastor Vera, church services will be held this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on church grounds.