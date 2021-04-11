Firefighters battle flames at Lake Mary home overnight

article

Firefighters are working to put out hotspots after they say a home in Lake Mary caught fire overnight.

The Seminole County Fire Department said that the fire happened in the Royal Gardens neighborhood. Fire crews from Seminole County and Lake Mary worked together to contain it.

They said that everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.

Investigators are reportedly working to find out what caused the fire.

