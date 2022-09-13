Fire tears through home in Orlando early Tuesday

More than a dozen firefighters swarmed a home after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

This happened on Guinyard Way in Orlando. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the home has extensive damage on the back end and smoke damage throughout the house.

At least four fire trucks responded to the scene because the home was listed as a foster home and there was fear of potential victims. However, officials say this was not a foster home.

Fire officials say a woman in a wheelchair and her grandson live at the home, but they were not there at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.