Fire Rescue units rescue baby ducklings as Tropical Storm Isaias impacts Central Florida coast

The Brevard Fire Rescue said that as Tropical Storm Isaias impacted the coast, a momma duck was frantically pacing around a storm drain in Melbourne.

They said that a concerned citizen found seven ducklings in a drain off of Norfolk Parkway after they fell through the grates.

Fire rescue units reportedly came out and saved the ducklings.

