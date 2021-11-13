Fire destroys well-known barber shop in Orlando

The well-known J. Henry's Barber Shop in Parramore was destroyed in a fire Friday night.

Orlando fire officials say they received 911 calls from people saying they saw smoke coming out of J. Henry's Barber Shop, near West Church Street and South Parramore Avenue, around 11 p.m. Friday.

The owner tells FOX 35 Orlando that the fire destroyed the inside of the shop and that they'll have to re-open somewhere else. The barber shop has been in the Parramore area since the 90s.

"It's a very painful thing right now, but we'll get through it," said Owner J. Henry. "We just build back better. I see it, I feel it, I know it."

The barber shop was not open at the time and no one was hurt. Investigators determined it to be an electrical fire.

If you'd like to help, you can donate here.

