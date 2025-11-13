Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at Orlando apartment complex

By
Published  November 13, 2025 5:39am EST
Orlando News
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fire broke out early Thursday at an apartment complex in east Orlando. 

Firefighters responded to the Royal Isles Apartments on Lyons Street at about 4 a.m. 

FOX 35 reporter Amanda Ruiz was at the scene and reported seeing a large firefighter presence and about a dozen residents standing outside.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire. 

The Source: The information used to write this article was sourced from the FOX 35 reporter who was at the scene.

Orlando NewsOrange County News