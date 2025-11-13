Fire breaks out at Orlando apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. - A fire broke out early Thursday at an apartment complex in east Orlando.
Firefighters responded to the Royal Isles Apartments on Lyons Street at about 4 a.m.
FOX 35 reporter Amanda Ruiz was at the scene and reported seeing a large firefighter presence and about a dozen residents standing outside.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.
The Source: The information used to write this article was sourced from the FOX 35 reporter who was at the scene.