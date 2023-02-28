'You could feel the heat': Fire engulfs Winter Park home

Firefighters rushed to a home on Santa Rosa Drive in Winter Park early Tuesday morning after a massive fire broke out around 4 a.m.

The home is located just off East Colonial Drive near Lake Barton. Families that live nearby got out to make sure their children were safe.

They told FOX 35 they were able to get five children out from next door.

"It was huge…you could feel the heat coming outside," said one neighbor.

"It was like the whole world was stopped now because of how big the fire was," another said.

At least 12-units were on scene to put out the fire.

Officials said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.