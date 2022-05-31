Fight between 2 women leads to juvenile shooting, killing one of them, Orlando police say

A woman is dead and two people, including a juvenile, are in custody after a shooting in Orlando, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened along Mercy Drive just before midnight.

Police say two adult women were fighting and a juvenile female shot one of them. The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

MORE NEWS: Group calls for Orlando FreeFall ride to be taken down

The juvenile and adult who survived have been arrested.

Advertisement

FOX 35 is working to learn more about the shooting and the names and ages of those involved.