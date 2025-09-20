FHSAA to vote on eliminating high school water polo, coaches rally behind petition

The Brief If passed, schools would need to operate programs independently. In just 12 hours, a petition opposing the proposal has collected more than 3,300 signatures. The vote is set for Monday morning in Gainesville.



Seminole High School and water polo programs across Florida are at the center of a heated debate this weekend, as the Florida High School Athletic Association is scheduled to vote Monday in Gainesville on a proposal that could remove water polo as a sanctioned high school sport.

According to Seminole High’s coach, the FHSAA executive director has proposed ending water polo’s status as a sanctioned sport. If passed, that would mean the sport would lose its official backing, including funding, and schools would need to operate programs independently.

In reaction, coaches are mobilizing. In just 12 hours, a petition opposing the proposal has collected more than 3,300 signatures. Support for the petition spans coaches, athletes, parents, and community members who argue that water polo offers important opportunities for students in fitness, teamwork, competition, and college recruitment.

The vote is set for Monday morning in Gainesville. If FHSAA eliminates water polo, existing programs will likely face serious challenges: funding may be cut, competitive play may no longer have access to state-level championships, and smaller schools may drop the sport altogether.

Supporters of keeping water polo argue that the sport has seen growth in many parts of the state, has dedicated coaches and athletes, and already contributes to Florida’s athletic diversity.

Those backing the FHSAA’s proposal presumably cite budget constraints or concerns about participation rates — though the full rationale has not been widely detailed.