FHP: Wrong-way driver almost collided with several cars on SR 414

A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol says a wrong-way driver was stopped on State Road 414 on Tuesday morning.

The trooper was stopped on the right shoulder on the eastbound lanes on the roadway around 5:30 a.m. and observed headlights traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The trooper said the driver almost collided with several other vehicles on the highway that runs from Maitland to Apopka. The trooper and a police officer from Altamonte Springs finally got the driver to stop.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Howard Garfield Galloway, said he was following his GPS, according to a report.

Galloway was arrested and charged with DUI.

