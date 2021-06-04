FHP: Woman, dog killed in hit-and-run crash in Kissimmee

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a woman and her dog were killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash.

This happened on Friday morning on John Young Parkway near Hunter's Creek Blvd. in Kissimmee around 6 a.m.

"At this time, the only information that we can confirm is that a woman and her dog were both found deceased in the northbound lanes of John Young Parkway," FHP said.

FHP says a witness told them a white sedan hit the woman and dog and left the scene. The car would have front end damage to the hood and possibly the windshield.

Drivers need to seek an alternate route as this part of the road will be closed for a couple of hours, for the investigation.

Backups are building. Drivers should take 441 northbound and avoid John Young Parkway.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 35 News for updates.