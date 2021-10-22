FHP: Woman dead after car crashes into water in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed after her car reportedly crashed into water in Osceola County on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
This happened just after 3 a.m. at Celebration Blvd. and World Dr. Osceola County Fire Rescue worked to help recover the submerged vehicle.
According to FHP, the 32-year-old victim from Sanford was traveling southbound on World Drive and for an unknown reason, failed to stop at the intersection.
The car struck a curb, went over a wall, and ended up in a lake. The vehicle was located by a dive team underwater.
| SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 35 ON YOUTUBE |
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic lanes were blocked near Celebration High School.
MORE NEWS: Officials: Autopsy to determine how Brian Laundrie died
The crash remains under investigation.
Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.
Advertisement