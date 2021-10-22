Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Woman dead after car crashes into water in Osceola County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Osceola County
FHP: 1 killed after car crashes into watch in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed after her car reportedly crashed into water in Osceola County on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

This happened just after 3 a.m. at Celebration Blvd. and World Dr. Osceola County Fire Rescue worked to help recover the submerged vehicle.

According to FHP, the 32-year-old victim from Sanford was traveling southbound on World Drive and for an unknown reason, failed to stop at the intersection.

The car struck a curb, went over a wall, and ended up in a lake. The vehicle was located by a dive team underwater.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Traffic lanes were blocked near Celebration High School.

The crash remains under investigation.

