FHP troopers searching for suspect in deadly Kissimmee hit-and-run crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help following a hit-and-run crash that happened on Feb. 12.

According to reports, a driver heading eastbound on Poinciana Blvd. near the intersection with State Road 535 veered off the road and onto the shoulder, hitting a bicyclist at 9:35 in the evening.

The 48-year-old bicyclist from Kissimmee died of his injuries on Feb. 23.

FHP released a new video of the scene showing a silver Hyundai Elantra driver getting out, running back, then returning to his vehicle and driving off. Troopers believe this is the suspected driver; they say the front of the car should have visible damage to the front right end.

FOX35’s Kelsie Cairns spoke to someone pumping gas at a station overlooking the intersection near where the crash happened. Angel Figueroa works at a bank nearby.

"Hopefully, we can do something. Hopefully, we can change something in this area," he said. "I want to make it home to my family. I know everyone else wants to do the same thing too."

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call FHP. You can also provide tips to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).