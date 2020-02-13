FHP: Tractor-trailer with cows inside overturns on I-75 northbound near Wildwood

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-75 northbound near Wildwood on Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the vehicle was traveling north on I-75 near mile marker 327 when the driver fell asleep and collided with the guardrail. It overturned onto its left side.

The northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 327 in Wildwood were shut down as a result.

Inside the vehicle, FHP said were cows. They did not provide any information on the condition of the cows.

