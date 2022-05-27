FHP: Tractor-trailer dangles on I-75 overpass after crash in Lee County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol closed a portion of Interstate 75 in Lee County Friday morning after a semi-truck crashed into a highway overpass, causing its trailer to dangle onto the road below.

Troopers posted about the crash just after 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Florida Highway Patrol)

According to FHP, the semi-truck was traveling northbound on I-75 when it crashed into the overpass wall. The impact caused the truck to catch fire while its rear trailer fell onto the westbound lanes of Alico Road, which was also closed as a result.

Crews responded to the scene and lowered the totaled truck and trailer off of the highway and onto Alico Road.

FHP re-opened the northbound right and center lanes of the highway. Westbound Alico Road remains closed to traffic, along with the northbound left lane of I-75 as the cleanup process continues.

Troopers said no one was injured in the crash.