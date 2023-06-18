FHP searching for hit-and-run driver after crash near Orlando

article

Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who fled the scene of a serious accident near Orlando. Troopers said it happened at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Paul Street, west of downtown Orlando.

The FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi said leaving the scene of a crash was a serious crime. "If you are involved in a crash you have to remain on scene, not only because it’s the law, but because it’s the right thing to do."

Troopers said traffic cameras caught video of the light-colored Dodge Durango driving away from the crash scene. They said it likely had some minor front-end damage.

The SUV was involved in a crash that included four other cars and a pedestrian on June, 13. People in the other cars suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious. The pedestrian, a 64-year-old woman, also went to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers ask anyone with information about the white SUV to give Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline a call. Crescenzi said driver could face prison time. "If you are convicted of leaving the scene involving serious bodily injury or fatal injuries, it is four years minimally, up to 30 years in jail."