Italian girl, 8, undergoes groundbreaking brain tumor treatment in Florida

The Brief An 8-year-old is traveling from Italy to Florida to remove a brain tumor using radiation. State-of-the-art medical technology played a major role in saving her life, doctors say. The procedure was successfully done on Thursday at the Renaissance Institute of Precision Oncology & Radiosurgery.



An 8-year-old girl from Italy is recovering after undergoing a state-of-the-art, noninvasive procedure to remove a brain tumor using precision radiation technology in Central Florida.

What we know:

State-of-the-art medical technology played a pivotal role in successfully removing a brain tumor from a young girl, showcasing the power of innovation in saving lives.

Jenny D’Arienzo had a tumor removed at the Renaissance Institute of Precision Oncology & Radiosurgery on Thursday in Winter Park. The 8-year-old girl is from Italy and traveled to Winter Park for the procedure.

The machine used to remove the tumor essentially burned the tumor using high-energy X-rays and radiation. Because the radiation beam is so precise, the procedure removed the tumor that was in the middle of her brain without harming it further.

She did not have to be sedated, and minutes following the procedure, she was celebrating with her family and medical team.

What we don't know:

Doctors have not disclosed the long-term outlook for Jenny’s condition or whether she will require additional treatment or follow-up. Details about how the family connected with the Florida facility or how the procedure was funded were also not shared.

The backstory:

Jenny's tumor was located deep within her brain and considered inoperable through traditional surgery. Her family traveled from Italy seeking advanced treatment options. The radiation technique used allowed doctors to "burn" the tumor with extreme accuracy, eliminating the need for sedation or an open surgical procedure.

What they're saying:

FOX 35 watched the procedure as it happened and spoke with the doctors further about it afterward.

"The tumor was in an inoperable location. So with this procedure, we could burn the tumor at an early stage," said Dr. Pantaleo Romanelli, Jenny’s Neurosurgeon.

"This is the fastest device that can do these procedures with extreme precision. Again, it's not invasive. We send these shaped beams, which are extremely small, and they go on the tumor, on the target, in the brain, and essentially they burn the tumor," he continued.

The doctors are grateful to be able to give this young girl the gift of a happy life.

"Being able to non-invasively cure someone of a brain, an inoperable brain tumor, is truly a special privilege," said Dr. Evan Thomas, a radiation oncologist.

Another doctor in the Central Florida community donated tickets for Jenny and her family to go to Walt Disney World to forget about her worries and just be a kid.

"Dr. Bob Wilkins. He's a colleague and friend of mine, and he learned about their story and he felt compelled to help make their experience more special," said Dr. Thomas.