Florida woman hit, killed while trying to help injured opossum in Hernando County: FHP

A 27-year-old Spring Hill woman died after being hit by a car while helping an injured opossum on a Hernando County road, troopers said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.



A Spring Hill woman was struck and killed Sunday night while attempting to help an injured opossum along a Hernando County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:54 p.m. on Hexam Road, east of Eskimo Curlew Road. A 31-year-old Spring Hill man driving a Toyota Camry had stopped to check on the animal.

His wife, a 27-year-old passenger, got out of the vehicle to attend to the opossum when she was hit by a Chrysler 300 driven by a 19-year-old Weeki Wachee man.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.