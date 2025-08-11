Florida woman hit, killed while trying to help injured opossum in Hernando County: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Spring Hill woman was struck and killed Sunday night while attempting to help an injured opossum along a Hernando County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Troopers said the crash happened around 9:54 p.m. on Hexam Road, east of Eskimo Curlew Road. A 31-year-old Spring Hill man driving a Toyota Camry had stopped to check on the animal.
His wife, a 27-year-old passenger, got out of the vehicle to attend to the opossum when she was hit by a Chrysler 300 driven by a 19-year-old Weeki Wachee man.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
