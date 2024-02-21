FHP says pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Orange County

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a pedestrian was struck and killed in Orange County on Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Conway Gardens and Anderson roads. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Infiniti G37 hit the woman who was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

The 34-year-old driver, an Orlando woman, remained at the scene.

Traffic homicide investigators are gathering information. Conway Gardens Rd. south of Anderson Road is currently blocked.