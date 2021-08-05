Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Pedestrian killed in 13th hit-and-run crash in Orange County this year

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

FHP: Pedestrian killed in 13th hit-and-run crash in Orange County this year

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Orlando – the 13th so far this year.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Orlando – the 13th so far this year. 

FHP says a car traveling southbound on Pine Hills Road late Wednesday night hit a 64-year-old man crossing the road. They say the pedestrian was not at the intersection or at a crosswalk. 

A second vehicle ended up hitting the man following the initial crash. 

The first vehicle ended up leaving the scene without stopping, FHP says. 

RELATED: Palm Coast therapist accused of molesting teen girl he was counseling

They are now looking for a white Toyota 4-door car. The car will likely have front-end damage. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-737-2213 OR Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

FHP says the number of fatal hit-and-run crashes has doubled since the same time last year. 