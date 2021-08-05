FHP: Pedestrian killed in 13th hit-and-run crash in Orange County this year

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Orlando – the 13th so far this year.

FHP says a car traveling southbound on Pine Hills Road late Wednesday night hit a 64-year-old man crossing the road. They say the pedestrian was not at the intersection or at a crosswalk.

A second vehicle ended up hitting the man following the initial crash.

The first vehicle ended up leaving the scene without stopping, FHP says.

RELATED: Palm Coast therapist accused of molesting teen girl he was counseling

They are now looking for a white Toyota 4-door car. The car will likely have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-737-2213 OR Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Advertisement

FHP says the number of fatal hit-and-run crashes has doubled since the same time last year.