FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed in Orange County crash

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating after a woman was hit and killed in Pine Hills.

According to FHP, a man was driving northbound on Pine Hills Road in Orange County on Saturday around 3:30 a.m. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was either walking or standing in the southbound lanes.

For an unknown reason, the 31-year-old man traveled into the lane where she was and struck the woman. A 69-year-old man traveling southbound was unable to see the other man's truck and ended up hitting it. The older man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The woman died at the hospital

The crash remains under investigation.