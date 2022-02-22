FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semi-truck on I-95

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a 28-year-old man was hit and killed on I-95 in Volusia County on Tuesday.

FHP says the victim was traveling southbound on I-95 around 1:45 a.m. when he crashed into the center guardrail. Troopers say he attempted to cross the northbound lanes and was struck by an oncoming semi-truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

