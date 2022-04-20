FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hiawassee Road in Orange County

article

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash overnight in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hiawassee Road and Sandy Lane Drive.

According to a FHP report, the 27-year-old Orlando man was traveling southbound on Hiawassee Road when – for unknown reasons – he hit a guardrail and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was taken to a local hospital where troopers said he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers said he was wearing a helmet.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.