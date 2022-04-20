Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hiawassee Road in Orange County

By FOX 35 News Staff
APOPKA, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash overnight in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hiawassee Road and Sandy Lane Drive.

According to a FHP report, the 27-year-old Orlando man was traveling southbound on Hiawassee Road when – for unknown reasons – he hit a guardrail and was thrown from his motorcycle. 

He was taken to a local hospital where troopers said he later died. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Troopers said he was wearing a helmet. 

