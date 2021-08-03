FHP: Man found fatally shot in crosswalk at intersection in Osceola County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a man was found shot dead in the middle of an intersection in the crosswalk in Osceola County.

FHP says the adult male was found at W Donegan Avenue and Central Avenue just around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

"Once the medical examiner arrived on scene it was determined that that male found in the roadway had been shot," FHP said.

This investigation has now been turned over to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers are on the scene conducting an investigation.

Officials are asking anyone that traveled through the intersection around 5:30 a.m. to give FHP a call at 407-737-2213.

This is a developing story.

