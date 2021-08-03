Shooting in Pine Hills sends woman to hospital, deputies say

Orange County deputies are investigating after a shooting at a home in Pine Hills sent a woman to the hospital.

This happened in the Pine Hills Subdivision near the intersection of Alecon Drive and Burgundy Lane on Monday night.

Deputies say the victim, who is in her 20s, was visiting a home when an argument started.

"During the dispute, shots were fired, and the visitor sustained at least one gunshot wound to her body. The visitor was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries."

This investigation is active and ongoing.