FHP: Man dead, 2 children taken to hospital after crash with bus on SR-417

One person was killed in a crash involving a bus and a vehicle in Orange County on Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says this happened just before 6 a.m. on SR-417. Officials had shut down the southbound lanes of the 417 at John Young Parkway, but some traffic appears to be getting by.

Firefighters and other rescue crews are on the scene. Officials say a man was killed in the crash. Two kids and a female from the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

There were no passengers on the bus.

Alternate route: Exit the 417 at John Young Parkway and take it to Osceola Parkway.

