FHP: Kissimmee man dies after car overturns, lands on top of pickup truck

article

A 27-year-old Osceola County man was killed in a crash Monday night after losing control of his car which then overturned and landed on top of a pickup truck, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The driver of the pick-up truck suffered serious injuries.

MORE NEWS: FHP: Driver going 100+mph in I-4 Express lanes among 77 ticketed

The Kissimmee man was traveling westbound on US-192 and was weaving in and out of traffic, a witness told troopers. At one point, the man lost control, traveled into the center median, overturned and landed on top of a pickup truck, driven by a 65-year-old man from Homosassa.

The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital. The other driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.