FHP investigating 2 deadly crashes in Orange, Volusia counties

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred in Orange County.

The crash occurred in Winter Park around 7 p.m. near Aloma Avenue and Eastbrook Blvd. and involves a vehicle that struck a pedestrian, according to an FHP spokesperson.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed in Winter Park on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

"The pedestrian was later pronounced deceased at [AdventHealth] Winter Park hospital," said Lt. Kim Montes.

The westbound lanes of Aloma Avenue were blocked shortly after 9 p.m. while the crash was being investigated.

It was the second of two fatal crashes in Central Florida Friday evening.

Troopers responded to a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in Volusia County around 8 p.m. The crash occurred near Aqua Vista Drive and Ocean Shore Blvd. in Ormond-By-The-Sea.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Ormond-By-The-Sea on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to Montes.

FOX 35 has a crew in Winter Park gathering additional details. Check back for updates and watch a live report during FOX 35 News at 10 p.m. for the latest.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida headlines: