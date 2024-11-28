FHP increasing patrols over Thanksgiving weekend amid surge in holiday traffic

The Florida Highway Patrol will have an increased presence on interstates and major highways over the next week, focusing on speeders, seat belt violations, and drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Last year, more than 11,000 accidents and 582 fatalities occurred during the Thanksgiving travel period.

"We are definitely out there to do traffic enforcement. We are looking for hazardous moving violations, impaired drivers, distracted driving—anything that is going to lead to a crash. We are going to be out there enforcing those laws," FHP Lieutenant Jim Beauford said.

With highway traffic expected to reach record levels this week, Beauford recommended that travelers leave with plenty of time, be patient, and stay sober behind the wheel.

"Honestly, if you are just courteous, you are probably going to be following most of the traffic rules automatically anyway. Just remember, nowhere in the state of Florida is the speed limit faster than 70. So, that’s the most it could possibly be on the interstate," Beauford said.

Drivers should also perform routine maintenance on their vehicles before embarking on long trips to avoid being stranded on busy roadways, Beauford advised.

"Be a little bit patient on the roadways. Make sure that you are using your turn signals. Just be courteous when you are out there. Understand that everyone is going to have different levels of experience. So, let’s just make sure that we all get there safely by working together," he said.

