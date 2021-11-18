FHP: I-95 southbound lanes in Palm Bay reopen after crash involving 2 semi trucks

article

A crash between two semi trucks early Thursday morning shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 in Palm Bay, causing a huge traffic mess for drivers. After several hours, the lanes have reopened.

The accident was at Exit 173 (Malabar Rd) in Palm Bay.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. involving two semi-trucks.

"One of the semi-trucks caught fire and one spilled 150 gallons of diesel fuel," FHP said.

One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The southbound lanes are closed at the crash site for cleanup.

Southbound I-95 was being diverted off at exit 173- Malabar Road.

