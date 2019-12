article

A 23-year-old man ran over his grandmother in Holiday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Nicholas Reaver's 80-year-old grandmother was walking behind Reaver's truck when he put it into reverse.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The vehicle hit and ran over Mary Loui Groyon, troopers said.

According to the FHP, Groyon was taken to a hospital where she died.