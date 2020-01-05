FHP: Driver strikes 2 deputy patrol cars, arrested for Driving Under the Influence

article

Two Orange County deputies were injured after a drunk driver struck their patrol cars on I-4 on Sunday, troopers reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that two Orange County sheriff deputies were struck in the early hours of Sunday morning on I-4, specifically around 3:31 a.m. The two deputies were said to be assisting FHP on a previous crash when two Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles were struck.

Two deputies inside the first patrol vehicle struck were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, FHP confirmed.

The driver who struck the patrol car, 34-year-old Steevens Cherelus, was reportedly arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). He was driving a Mercedes GLK350 when he struck the vehicles. FHP said that he refused to complete a field sobriety test and breath test, despite smelling of alcohol and having thick-tongued speech and glassy eyes. The responding officer did notice that he was falling asleep while getting off the interstate and had a hard time walking straight.

Cherelus has reportedly been booked into the Orange County Jail

This was written in Orlando, Florida.