Cleanup underway in Volusia, Lake Counties after severe weather rolls through

Severe weather moved through Central Florida on Saturday, causing damage in Volusia and Lake County.

The National Weather Service is still trying to confirm if two possible tornadoes touched down in DeLand on Saturday. The City of DeLand said that several city facilities were damaged, including the Melching Field, the city's Little League complex, and one of the city's water plants. The estimated damage to those facilities is roughly $20,000. Fallen powerlines and trees covered the streets throughout the rest of Volusia County. Several buildings had damaged roofs.

(Michael Evans)

(Michael Evans)

(Michael Evans)

Then, in Lake County, deputies also responded to reports of a possible tornado touching down. They were called to the Holiday RV Village on County Road 33 in Leesburg. Several roofs and carports were damaged. One resident even received a minor cut to his head when a tree limb came through the roof of his room and hit him.

(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Roadways across both counties are still being cleaned so please use caution when driving.

