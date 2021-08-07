FHP: Driver sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking the driver who they say hit a pedestrian crossing the road in Orange County and left the scene.

FHP says someone was driving a 2009 BMW was traveling eastbound on Colonial Drive and Powers Drive around 9:15 p.m. on Friday night. The victim was crossing Colonial, not in a crosswalk or at an intersection. FHP says the driver hit the man and fled the scene.

The vehicle was later found abandoned.

The victim died at Orlando Health. The crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.