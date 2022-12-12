FHP: Alleged wrong-way driver ran into woods, didn't call 911 for help after deadly crash

The search continues for an alleged wrong-way driver who crashed into a vehicle on Sunday in Volusia County – killing three people – and then ran into the woods, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma was traveling the wrong way on State Route 44 in DeLand, Florida, around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday and crashed head-on with a Black Infinity Q50, and then reportedly ran away.

The names of the three people killed have not been released.

FHP spokesperson Channing Taylor said the Tacoma was traveling around 55 mph prior to the crash.

"We’re going to find who this person is. They need to come forward and surrender because they’re going to get caught. Better if they turn themselves in than if we come find them," Tanning said.

Channing said a passenger who was in the Tacoma was seriously hurt in the crash, and that deputies have not been able to speak with him or her. However, they hope to speak with them when they're able to.

Investigators were also collecting DNA inside the vehicle to help identify the driver, who may be a short, heavy-set man.

Channing said if the driver has stopped and called for help, he may have helped save a life.

If they had called 911 immediately or rendered aid, someone may still be alive. You’ll never know. You’ll never get that time back because of that selfish decision you made to leave because you didn’t want a DUI," he said.