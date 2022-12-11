3 dead, 2 hurt following crash on SR-44 in Volusia County, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Road 44 in Volusia County hat left three people dead, and two people hurt early Sunday.

Troopers were called out to the area of SR-44 and Jesse Michael Drive in DeLand, east of Interstate 4, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

At this time, it's unclear what led to the crash and the number of vehicles involved.

The area was blocked off in both directions and drivers were asked to seek another route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.