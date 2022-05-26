FHP: 73-year-old crashes into patrol car, truck near construction area on Florida Turnpike

article

Troopers responded to a crash on the Florida Turnpike Thursday morning after a man reportedly struck an Orange County Sheriff's Office's patrol car and a construction truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near a construction area just after the SR-408 exit.

According to FHP, a 73-year-old Tavarares man was driving a Jeep southbound on the turnpike when he "failed to maintain the lane," ran over cones within a lane closure where crews were working and crashed into the truck and the deputy's patrol car.

Authorities said his injuries were minor.

The driver of the construction truck and the deputy were not hurt.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.