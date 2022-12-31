FHP: 6 hurt after car crashes into wall in Orange County

Six people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a wall on Saturday morning in Belle Isle, Florida.

A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Oak Island Road and Hoffner Avenue.

A 2015 Nissan Altima reportedly struck a wall. Five people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and one person was taken to Arnold Palm Hospital.

Two people were considered trauma alerts. The conditions of the other people were not immediately available.

It was also not immediately clear what caused the crash. That investigation is ongoing, FHP said.