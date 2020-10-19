FHP: 21-year-old motorcycle driver dies after striking car head-on
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A young man died while riding a motorcycle in Osceola County, troopers said.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the incident occurred on Monday morning at Boggy Creek Road and Eagle Creek Boulevard.
A 21-year-old man driving a motorcycle attempted to pass other traffic in a no-passing zone. He struck the front of an SUV, head-on.
The man reportedly died at the scene.
