FHP: 21-year-old motorcycle driver dies after striking car head-on

article

A young man died while riding a motorcycle in Osceola County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the incident occurred on Monday morning at Boggy Creek Road and Eagle Creek Boulevard.

A 21-year-old man driving a motorcycle attempted to pass other traffic in a no-passing zone. He struck the front of an SUV, head-on.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

The man reportedly died at the scene.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.