FHP: 2 vehicles crash into toll booth on Orlando roadway

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that two vehicles crashed into a toll booth in Orlando.

They said that the incident happened on Thursday morning on the eastbound lanes of SR-408 at mile marker 6.

TRENDING: CDC says U.S. cruises could resume in mid-July

Two people were said to be transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway is clear, FHP confirmed.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.